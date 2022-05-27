popular
Monroe Kindergarten Students' 'What They Want to Be When They Grow Up'
Susan Smith's Monroe Kindergarten Class
Sawyer Adams — A barrel racer and a roper.
Elise Bruesch — A firefighter like mom.
Ember Cardenas — A teacher.
Chet David — A police officer.
Kacee Doyle — A Teacher.
Carl Griner — A Police officer.
Candice Higgins — A singer.
Madisyn Johnson — A horse trainer and a barrel racer.
Orion Kingery — A Police chief
Eben LaRosa — A construction worker who builds houses.
Addie Noahubi — A Police woman
Haven Place — A fashion designer
Torque Place — A Police Officer
Brasen Shadwick — A Police officer and a bull rider
Elijah Treywick — A basketball player
Wyatt Waymire — 'A construction worker who builds roads and cities.
