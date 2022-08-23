LeFlore County voters decided who would become some of its county-elected officials in Tuesday's run-off election.
Deana Morrison defeated Dennis Yochum 2,166 votes to 1,329 votes in the LeFlore County Assessor run-off election. She will take office when 2023 arrives.
The same can be said for Vallard Campbell III, who defeated Jessie Wilsie 558 votes to 400 to win the District 1 County Commissioners run-off election. Campbell III will succeed current District 1 County Commissioner Derwin Gist.
The good news for Jamie Oliver is he defeated Bucky Pugh 686 votes to 556 in the District 3 County Commissioner Republican run-off election. However, Oliver will have one more election to win if he wishes to success current District 3 County Commissioner and Board Chairman Craig Olive. Oliver will face the lone Democratic candidate in the race, Aaron Queen, on Nov. 8 to decide who will succeed Olive.
Keota Public School patrons approved a $520,000 bond issue to pay for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites. The overall district vote went in favor of the bond issue by a count of 165 votes for and 77 votes against. In the LeFlore County precincts which voted on the issue, the measure passed 20 to 4.
However, Smithville Public Schools patrons failed to approve a $325,000 bond issue that will help fund getting new transportation equipment due to not getting the required 60-percent approval needed. The LeFlore County precincts in its district approved the measure 75-60, while the overall vote went 173 for and 136 against, which was a margin of 55.99 percent, meaning the measure failed by 4.01 percent.
Albion Public School patrons had two bond measures on which to cast votes Tuesday. The first bond proposal, a $40,000 issue to pay for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites, passed by the required 60 percent — 37 votes for, 21 votes against for a 63.79-percent approval.
However, Albion Public Schools' second bond issue, one for $80,000 to fund getting new transportation equipment, passed but not by the required 60 percent. The measured passed 34 votes to 25, but that was only a margin of 57.63 percent — 2.37 percent shy of the required 60 percent.
For local Republican voters, they had four state office run-off elections in which to cast votes.
In the state treasurer's race, Todd Russ nearly doubled Clark Jolley in LeFlore County, winning 2,172 votes to 1,129. However, in the statewide race, Russ also won the statewide run-off election, 150,367 votes to Jolley's 120,515.
April Grace narrowly defeated Ryan Walters in LeFlore County by a count of 1,756 votes to 1,696 for superintendent of public instruction (education in Oklahoma). However, Walters won the overall statewide run-off election, winning 149,086 votes to Grace's 130,116 votes
In the labor commissioner's race, Sean Roberts won in LeFlore County, winning 2,083 votes to Leslie Kathryn Osborn's 1,246. In the statewide race, Osborn was the winner, 143,883 votes to 127,526.
Kim David was LeFlore County's choice for corporation commissioner, winning 1,926 votes to 1,401 over Todd Thomsen. In the overall state election, David also was the winner, 158,752 votes to 109,777.
Three United States Congressional run-off elections, two of them Republican, took place Tuesday.
In the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe when he retires at the end of his term, Markwayne Mullin dominated LeFlore County in his Republican run-off election, winning 2,735 votes to T.W. Shannon's 788 votes. The state went likewise, with Mullin winning by almost a 2-1 margin — 183,034 votes to 98,215.
In the other Republican U.S. Congressional seat run-off election, Josh Brecheen won LeFlore County, beating Avery Frix 2,185 votes to 1,293, for the seat vacated by Mullin when he announced he was running for Inhofe's seat. In the statewide election, Breechen also was victorious, winning 33,507 votes to 30,674.
In the lone Democratic party run-off election in LeFlore County, Madison Horn beat Jason Bollinger 414 votes to 314 votes in LeFlore County. As for the statewide race, Horn also was the victor, getting 60,896 votes to Bollinger's 32,098. Horn will now face Sen. James Lankford in the Nov. 8 election for his seat in Congress.