Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
Murder charges were filed against Landen W. Patillo, 31, Calhoun (officially Panama), in the death of Chadwick Cooper, which took place Oct. 25.
Patillo was charged with first-degree murder-deliberate intent, which is a felony.
