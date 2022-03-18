This week being Spring Break is one of my favorites. We only heard bills Monday and Tuesday, but also we have the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) legislative showmanship contest this week. Legislators who choose to participate are matched with a student and their livestock show entry. This is my third year to participate. I've shown a calf and a lamb. This year, I'm going to do my best with a meat goat. It should be interesting and definitely will be fun.
OYE is a great organization. The expo is billed as the world’s largest junior livestock show, going for nearly a century. It gives Oklahoma youth who are involved in 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA) the chance to compete with the best livestock their generation has to offer. It brings thousands of kids from around their state to Oklahoma City, and it's an awesome time for lawmakers to get to meet these talented future leaders. It's definitely a mutual learning experience.
• • •
Next week is deadline week. Any bills originating in the House that are not heard on the floor by midnight next Thursday will not remain active in the 58th Legislature. We will be on the floor hearing bills every day, and I'm betting late into the evening at least a few nights.
I have three bills not heard yet. House Bill 2368 is scheduled this week. This bill pertains to some simple language change in the "Oklahoma Certified Meats" statute. This bill should be on its way to the Senate as you read this. Another of my bills, House Bill 3463 pertains to municipalities and rural water districts selling water to other public entities. It will provide some guidance on fee structures. My final bill for this session is House Bill 3466, which would place into state statue current practice of the Oklahoma Tax Commission pertaining to sales tax exemptions for farmers and ranchers.
• • •
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and parts of LeFlore and Pittsburg counties.