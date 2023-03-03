I had a chance to visit with the Choctaw Nation Council as it made a visit to the Capitol on Monday as a part of "Senior Day." Kim Rose with the Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma (KEDDO) also brought a group of seniors. I also attended a reception hosted by the tribal nations. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. were in attendance as well. I believe we need to stay in communication with our tribal partners as they contribute so much to our communities and our local economy.
My bills continue to progress through the legislative process. House Bill 1590, which is my 911 enhancement bill, is scheduled to be considered by the full House Appropriations and Budget Committee this week. I've also introduced House Bill 1422, which I feel is a protection bill pertaining to the driving of tractors on our roadways. This bill will be heard in the Transportation Committee this week. House Bill 1588, a constitute request lowering the 15-year waiting time on adverse possession actions on property, is being heard in the Criminal Justice Committee this week as well.
The deadline for bills to be out of committee is today. We now have until March 23 to consider bills on the House floor before we send them to the Senate. After that date, the House will begin considering Senate bills in committee and then on the floor. Final action is when Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs them into law.
Finally, last weekend, I attended the Latimer County Premium Sale. It always renews my hope for the future when I see these young people and their animals. I also want to express my thanks to Jennifer Woods and the Choctaw Nation for their continued support of this worthwhile endeavor.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and part and Pittsburg County.