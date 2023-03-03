JIM GREGO

I had a chance to visit with the Choctaw Nation Council as it made a visit to the Capitol on Monday as a part of "Senior Day." Kim Rose with the Kiamichi Economic Development District of Oklahoma (KEDDO) also brought a group of seniors. I also attended a reception hosted by the tribal nations. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. were in attendance as well. I believe we need to stay in communication with our tribal partners as they contribute so much to our communities and our local economy.

• • •

