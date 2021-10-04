A Nashoba man was injured in an accident Monday night near Albion.
According to the report filed by Lt. Joe Nichols of Troop E, Mitchell Erwin, 34, of Nashoba was driving a 2008 Toyota pick-up on Oklahoma State Highway 144 approximately nine miles east and 10 miles south of Albion when, at 6:07 p.m. Monday, Erwin went left of center and hit a 2004 Dodge pickup driven by Elroy Williams of Honobia.
Nichols' report said Erwin was transported by AirEvac to an unknown hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., in stable condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, while Williams refused treatment at the scene.
According to Nichols' report, Williams was not wearing his seat belt, and both vehicles' airbags deployed.
Nichols was aided at the scene by AirEvac, Trooper Garrett Schulze, the Honobia Volunteer Fire Department and the Antlers Emergency Medical Services (EMS).