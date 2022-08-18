breaking
Nashoba man loses live in accident near Summerfield
A Nashoba man lost his live in an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon near Summerfield.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D. Trooper Jason Waits, Charles Harding, 86, from Nashoba was driving his 2020 Chevrolet Spark southbound on U.S. 271.
At approximately 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, Waits' report said when Harding was approximately three miles south of Summerfield, Harding got left of center into the northbound lane of traffic, where a 2018 Ford 150 driven by Ryan Green, 46, from McAlester was driving northbound on U.S. 271.
According to Waits report, Green swerved into the southbound lane to avoid hitting Harding, but Harding overcorrected and hit Green's vehicle.
Waits' report said LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) pronounced Harding deceased at the scene, the Medical Examiner was advised and Harding was transported to McCarn Funeral Home in Talihina.
Green was treated and released from Talihina Medical Center, but his passenger, Ross Green, 50, from Talihina was transported to Talihina Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
According to Waits' report, the accident is still under investigation. While both vehicles had seat belts, only the Greens were wearing theirs. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.
Waits was assisted at the scene by LeFlore County EMS, Marine Enforcement Division Trooper Ryan Williams, Indian Nation Turnpike Division Trooper Chris Dennis, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Leflore Fire Department.
