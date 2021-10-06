Nation’s Best has acquired Ron’s Lumber and Home Center in Howe.
“After leading the company since 2017 — a business my parents started in 1994 — I’m excited to see it continue with Nation’s Best,” said Matt Blake, owner of Ron’s Lumber and Home Center. “With their focus on operational best practices, customer engagement and driving growth, I’m confident our team will benefit from Nation’s Best’s commitment to career development while we continue to serve our valued community.”
As part of Nation’s Best’s acquisition strategy, both locations will plan to maintain operations under their existing names with their management teams overseeing company operations alongside Nation’s Best, which will provide the strategic and financial support necessary to achieve optimal growth and profitability.