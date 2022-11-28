breaking
National Day of Giving Poteau Blood Drive set Tuesday at Reynolds Center
The National Day of Giving Poteau Blood Drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Salon A.
The event is to help raise funds for the Poteau Valley Humane Society.
