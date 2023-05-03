breaking
National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday morning at Poteau FBC
The 2023 National Day of Prayer will be observed from 7-8 a.m. Thursday at Poteau First Baptist Church's Family Life Center.
There will be several messages as well as the facility being open for those wishing to bestow a prayer.
