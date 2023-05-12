KILA MEADOR
United States Postal Service Poteau Letter Carrier Kila Meador collects early food drive donation on Wednesday on Airport Road.
Photo by Keith Clarke/Poteau Post Office
The National Latter Carriers Association is asking for donations to the 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. 
You can participate by hanging a bag of food items from your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will collect all items while running their daily route.

