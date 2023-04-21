Saturday will be the day for anyone to discard expired medication at both Poteau's Walmart and the Choctaw Nation Building in Talihina.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, both locations will celebrate National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, thanks to the Health and Wellness Center, to help people dispose of expired medications — and more, such as opioids.
"It's in concurrence with National (Prescription) Drug Takeback Day," Health and Wellness Marketing Director Connie Olcott said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "What this event does is give you an avenue to get rid of those (expired) medications. All you'll need to do is come and bring your (expired) medications. We will have law enforcement who will have to be present onsite and monitor those boxes we'll drop them (expired medications) in. Once filled, those boxes are sealed, delivered to Oklahoma City to be destroyed — so it has no chance whatsoever of getting back out on the streets. Getting the medication off the street is very important. You can bring your gall bladder pills and whatever medication you have, and it will properly be disposed. One thing when you come, we will have team members working the event. You'll drive up in your cars, you'll hand over your goods (expired medication) and you'll fill out a ticket for a door prize."
Upon arrival, individuals will get bags of key medicines and information.
"Some bags will have different things in them," Choctaw Nation Behavioral Health Case Manager Megan Copeman said. "Some people will get some things, and some people will get other things. You may get a Narcan. You may get a deterra bag. If you have pills at home, you open this bag, you put them and some water in there, close it and shake it up. It complete seals it off, and you can't ever get the medications out. Those pills solidify, and you just toss the deterra bag in the trash. You don't ever have to worry about anyone getting a hold of it. We'll have lock bags for medications that you worry about when the grandkids come over to keep your medication safe from anyone being able to get to them. It has a key on it. You put your medications in there and lock them up. We also will have lock boxes (at the Poteau Walmart site) — you'll either get a lock bag or a lock box, depending on the area where you go. Also in the bag will be information on opioid use, information on different addictions, different services in the area and a sheet of paper in there about Meloxicam — it's pretty much the same thing as Narcan. There also will be a shot form and a pill form. It all depends on the location. You will pretty much get the same kind of stuff."
People who drop by to dispose of their expired medicine also will be in line to win door prizes.
"You will also get your name entered for a gift drawing to write your name and number down," Copeman said. "At the end of it, if you win, we have gift cards to restaurants and for oil changes. Some places have donated gift cards, like some of the boutiques. There's a pretty good chance you might win something."
Olcott talked about one of the medications available to help handle opioid overdosing.
"One of our programs is the naloxone education," said Olcott, who mentioned that Sequoyah County is the No. 1 county in Oklahoma where drug use is happening. "It's something you need to drop by your local pharmacy and get one. Naloxone is a drug. When you have opioids, oxycontin or hydrocodone — things of that nature — and accidentally someone comes to your home, get into your medicine cabinet and find them, this drug can save their live if they overdose. All you have to do is squirt it into each nostril. That's how simple it is. We want to promote the use of this so we get rid of drugs (like opioids)."
Olcott also mentioned about one of the newer Health and Wellness Center programs now available.
"The Health and Wellness Clinic on Tarby Road not only has a substance-abuse treatment in-house facility (The Pines at Poteau) for males ages 18-64 — and that can be alcohol, drugs and anything of that nature — we have now put in urgent care in Poteau," Olcott said. "With the Health and Wellness Center, we offer urgent care from 5:30-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. All you have to do is come down. By doing that, it's a doctor's visit. There's no deductible. if you go to one of your hospitals, it's normally a $500 co-pay for an ER visit. This is an extra service that we offer."