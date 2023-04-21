CONNIE OLCOTT MEGAN COPEMAN SPEAK TO KIWANIS CLUB
Health and Wellness Center Marketing Director Connie Olcott, left, and Choctaw Nation Behavioral Health Case Manager Megan Copeman speak to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday will be the day for anyone to discard expired medication at both Poteau's Walmart and the Choctaw Nation Building in Talihina.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, both locations will celebrate National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, thanks to the Health and Wellness Center, to help people dispose of expired medications — and more, such as opioids.

Tags

Recommended for you