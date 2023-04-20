breaking
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day slated Saturday at Walmart, Talihina's Choctaw Nation Community Center
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's National Prescription Drug Takeback Day will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two LeFlore County locations — Walmart in Poteau and the Choctaw Nation Community Center in Talihina.
There also will be a takeback site at Stigler's Walmart and Roy's Cardinal Food Store in Wilburton.
