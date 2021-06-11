You’ve heard it … the one about the little girl who was wakened by the lightning and thunder that lit up her bedroom and made the walls shake. Trembling with fear, she shrieked for her daddy who came running. As daddy held her and soothed her fears, he assured her, “God is always here for you, and He’ll take care of you. You know that, don’t you?” True to the honesty of a tiny child, she answered as she snuggled closer, “I know that, but sometimes I just need God to have hair on Him.”
Can you identify with that little girl?
We all face and have to deal with life’s unsettling and scary moments. In those times, we all wish that ‘God would have hair on him.’ Somebody with flesh and blood who will hold us, comfort and listen to us, but too often it seems that in those periods of fear, doubt, trauma or illness, we often struggle through alone.
I’m betting that you’ve noticed that it’s in the darkness of night that your mind can stray and betray. We can struggle through the busyness of our days because our minds are occupied, but come nighttime — when nothing is happening to distract — all our fears come out to play.
Aloneness and isolation can easily spiral downward into desperation, and left unaddressed, desperation can bring an overwhelming sense of panic. Not a pretty picture for anyone.
Logically, we may know that God is right there with us and perfectly capable of caring for us. However, what about emotionally? Sometimes we just need a human touch or voice to calm us and bring back a rational feeling. It is normal to want people in your life — to just be there. Without that social interaction, you can fight a losing battle to put one foot in front of the other.
Why is that? The reason is because we were made by our Creator to need relationships. Sure, some personalities want less interaction than others, but everyone benefits from having someone in their life. A smile, a hug or that friendly concerned voice on the phone asking about you. Just knowing that someone cares enough to be there for you can alter your thought pattern.
So. If you need ‘someone with hair on him,’ there’s a good chance that your neighbor, a coworker or a family member does also. Find someone and simply be there through their loss or their loneliness. Sometimes it doesn’t take much to make a big difference — a phone call, a hug, a note or a short visit to let them know you are there.
We were never intended to deal with life all by ourselves. Don’t be afraid to reach out and let someone know you need them. Who knows, you reaching out for contact may be the loving touch they have been needing also. After all, if you fear rejection, you probably know others who feel the same.
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife, Renie, now author the column Coffeetime with Brother Andy, writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy & Renie Podcast” can be found at coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.