JUSTIN BENSON
New Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Justin Benson speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club duriung the local civic organization’s weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
New Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Justin Benson is hoping to take the organization to new heights since taking over in August for his predecessor Arielle Perry, who resigned as CEO to become an art teacher for Poteau Public Schools.
"What we do on a day-to-day basis, we don't just watch the kids, we spend time with programs," Benson told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "We have specific things where we have specific objectives and outcomes we're going to do."
The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County have several events planned for the next 12 months.
There will be an open house and cookout at the new location on Clayton Avenue from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Bingo Night on June 11, a Daddy/Daughter Dance on Aug. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, a Sweethearts' Dance on Feb. 11 and a St. Patrick's Day Color Run on March 18. Benson also said there is a dodgeball tournament in the works as well.

