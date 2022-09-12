MINDY WHITE
LeFlore County Court Clerk Mindy White speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
New LeFlore County Court Clerk Mindy White has gotten things off and running since being sworn in July 1 to replace the longtime Court Clerk Melba Hall, who resigned the post after being there since January 1993.
"The two newest things I've done in the very short time I've been court clerk is, first, I have opened the office up to the public, which I'm very proud to be able to do," White said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "We're excited about that. The second thing that's new is I've implemented a new inventory tracking system that will coincide with our new court program."

