New LeFlore County Detention Center administrator wants to hit the ground running
- John Clark The Spiro Graphic
The newly appointed LeFlore County Detention Center (LCDC) Administrator Dan Carter had a press conference last week with county newspapers, appealing for support from citizens, churches, businesses and support groups for various needs from ministering to inmates to medical supplies.
Carter, a 20-year veteran with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department with experience in all phases of the Drug Court, has a vision and a plan to make the county jail a better meeting place to work while appealing to the public for support.
