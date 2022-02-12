The first day of session is a bit like the first day of school. It's good to see old friends. Everyone's excited to see what will be new in the coming term.
The new session always starts with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State Address. It's where he lays out his hopes for legislative priorities for the year. Like every year, there are some things to love and some things of which I was not so fond. I'll stick with the positives.
Stitt said he'd like to see us increase teacher pay for our best-performing teachers. I think this plan could have some merit. I'll be interested to hear from my local teachers as well as local administrators about the pros and cons of such a move.
I was excited to hear Stitt's support on tax relief. I'm always going to be for fewer taxes. He talked about eliminating the grocery tax as well as a potential plan to gradually eliminate the state income tax. Allowing people to keep more of their hard-earned money and spend it the way they see fit is a good goal.
Stitt also talked about more funding for infrastructure. He hinged on more dollars to complete turnpike loops around Oklahoma City and Tulsa, but I'll be pushing to get more dollars to our local economy to continue our work to improve our area roads and bridges. One of my priorities is getting additional access to the Indian Nation Turnpike. I held an interim study on this issue last fall, and I'll keep after the transportation authorities until we see some movement on this.
Stitt also talked about the necessity of us getting better control of the medical marijuana industry. Since medical marijuana was legalized by state voters in 2018, this industry has grown beyond the state's ability to effectively manage it. It's put a strain on local law enforcement, county water and utilities and many other areas. I was glad to hear his support for making sure we get rid of illegal operators and those backed by foreign interests. We have a lot of legislation pending this year to address this. I'll be working to ensure the best pieces get passed. One of my bills proposes 1,000-foot setbacks for grow houses from daycares, schools and other places where children are. This is currently in place for dispensaries.
We're progressing fast this year with committee work already starting this first week of session. It promises to be a busy four months.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and parts of LeFlore and Pittsburg counties.