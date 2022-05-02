featured breaking
New Poteau City Councilman sworn in at Monday night's meeting
The vacant seat left by the unexpected tragic death of Poteau City Councilman and City Council President Clay Bennett was filled at the end of Monday night's Poteau City Council meeting, which took place at Poteau City Hall.
B.J. Johnson was sworn in at the end of the meeting by City of Poteau Legal Counsel Marc Bovos.
The City Council deliberated for approximately nine minutes in an executive session before City Councilman Phillip Zearley made the motion for the City Council to approve the appointment of Johnson as the new Seat 2 Ward 1 City Council member.
The majority of Monday night's meeting dealt with property issues. The property issue with the most discussion dealt with the old flower shop and rock building at 601 South Harper Avenue, which encompasses approximately one-half of a block.
Representing her mom, who is the owner, Nan Lea Dickerson mentioned how the City Council at its April meeting voted to approve a 60-day period for her to get the property cleaned up and not be a hazard, and she mentioned how over the last 30 days the windows have been boarded up and a portion of the property has been cleaned.
However, the City Council did approve to authorize the removal of the property since it was determined to be a detriment or a hazard. However, Poteau Mayor Scotty White told Dickerson that she would still have 30 days to continue to show improvement on the property. If it is deemed that the property has shown enough improvement to where it may not need to be removed, the City Council can have an agenda item at the June meeting where they can possible approve rescinding Monday night's decision regarding removing the property due to being a detriment or a hazard.
A piece of property at 406 South Church Street was given 30 days for the owner to get a piano and a chair out of the property before it is removed due to being a detriment or a hazard.
Three other pieces of property, 811 South Harper Avenue, 206 Park Street and 408 North Avenue, were described by City of Poteau Code Enforcement Officer Mark Collins said as pieces of property that namely needed to have its grounds mowed and cleaned up.
The City Council approved all three pieces of property to be cleaned and mowed, but Collins did say that "it's time for the house to come down" about the old house on the 206 Park Street property.
Collins said the 408 North Avenue property is vacant.
The same was done about a piece of property at the corner of South Harper and Morris avenues. Collins said it was an empty lot. The City Council approved to have the property mowed and cleaned up.
When it came time for the City Council to look at a piece of property at 700 College Avenue, Collins said the main thing right now is to have the grounds cleaned and mowed, which the City Council approved. However, come next month during the June meeting, Collins said the property needs to be on the agenda for discussion to be removed due to being a detriment or a hazard.
Pieces of property along the 600 block of Dewey Avenue — 603, 603B and 609 — saw no action taken by the City Council because White said that New Beginnings Church has purchased those properties and is beginning to take care of them.
The City Council made two decisions regarding a specific use permit for both a cannabis processing facility, which has been approved by the City of Poteau Planning Commission, and a cannabis grower facility — both located at the former Brad Fenton Automobile Dealership building.
City Councilman Wimp Webb made the motion, seconded by Councilman Tommy Robertson, that the City Council table taking any action on the specific use permit for the processing facility — which was approved 5-2, with the two nays coming by Councilwoman Connie Shockley and Councilman Monte Shockley II.
However, the other specific use permit for the grower facility was approved by a 5-2 vote — with Webb and Councilman Jim Holstead voting against the motion.
Arvest Bank Representative Jared Polk gave a presentation to the City Council about the City of Poteau using P-cards for its transactions instead of the customary credit cards. Polk said that there is extra security, tracking ability on what is spent and ease with reporting expenses among other things.
Robertson made a motion, seconded by Connie Shockley, that a committee be formed to look further into the matter.
The City Council approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of the department reports and approved the budget transfers from April.
In the first meeting of the night, the Poteau Industrial Authority board heard reports from both Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham.
In her report, Wages told the board that last Thursday night's 103rd Poteau Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet was a huge success, May's "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" is from 7-10 p.m. Friday, the Cavanal Killer is Saturday and June will be the Poteau Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. She said that to this point 300 participants have signed up for the Cavanal Killer, and she is hoping that number reaches closer to or surpassing 400.
Wages also told the board that Heavener senior Sean Miller was awarded one of the four Jeff Shockley Memorial Scholarships, and that two Poteau High School seniors and a Spiro High School senior also will be recipients.
Wages said that members of the Greater Leadership of LeFlore County will have several members, along with White, visit the State Capitol on Tuesday and graduate on Thursday.
In her report, Parham that this month will begin the monthly Artisan's Market on the second Saturday each month and last until at least September, in which a different extra themed event will take place along with it.
Parham said the weekly Farmer's Market will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will take place weekly until at least September, and the 3-on-3 Streetball Basketball Tournament that got canceled in March will take place in August as part of HDP's "Back to School" activities, which Parham said will include a cornhole tournament and other street-related events. Parham said there will be a block party in June.
The board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of the department reports and approved the budget transfers from April.
The second meeting of the night was the Poteau Public Works Authority.
The board approved the City of Poteau Personnel Committee's recommendation to award full-time benefits to City of Poteau Sewer Plant staff member Garret Box.
The board also approved opening out bids for the repair/replacement of the current eight-inch line that goes from near North Witte Avenue and Carter Street to the lift station near Walmart. White said that project would likely cost approximately $1.8 million, but about $1.4 million would be covered by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city received.
The board approved the payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approved the acceptance of the department reports and approved the budget transfers from April.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.