New Poteau School Board member sworn in; personnel matters approved
Newly-elected Poteau Public Schools Board of Education No. 2 seat holder Phil McGehee was sworn into his position by new Poteau Schools Board President Ranada Adams at the start of Monday night's meeting at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.
Just after McGehee was sworn in, the board reorganized itself as Adams was elected board president, former Board President Ron Hall as vice-president and Matt McBee as clerk.
The board approved several personnel matters during Monday night's meeting.
First, the board approved several resignations — Assistant Superintendent Monty Guthrie, elementary teacher Katherine Morris, technology support staff member Cassie Gorforth, teachers Donna Miller, Athena Farrell, Jeana Stone and Olivia Livingston and Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center mathematics teacher Lisa Storer.
Then, the board approved hiring Warron Chavers as Pansy Kidd Middle School custodian, Jovanna Guidry as Poteau Primary Elementary School custodian, Tina Parsons as the Poteau Adult Learning Center adult education teacher and Sydney Hampton as a Poteau Primary Elementary School teacher, followed by the board approving both certified and temporary certified staff hirings.
The final personnel matter approved by the board was to hire the district's summer school staff — paraprofessionals Apal Neal, Lilly Tramel, Whitley Tramel, Jaelynn Sawyer, Watt Snapp and Zoe Nesbitt, special education paraprofessionals Bailey Adams and Jentry Jordan, after school special education paraprofessional Madeline Martin and after school family and consumer sciences (FACS) staff member Brooklyn Wilson.
The board approved some financial matters as well. The board approved temporary appropriations for the 2022-23 school year to take effect July 1 — $20,321,432 in the general fund, $1,612,801 in the child nutrition fund and $3,190,464 in the building fund. Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg said this was done so that when new school year begins July 1, there would be enough funds to begin operating.
The board approved two fundraisers — one by the high school art program and the other by the Poteau Pirates football program — to earn funds to purchase needed equipment as well as approving the activity fund transfers.
In his report, Sjoberg introduced the PHS Thespian Troupe officers — Kimberly Morales, president, along with Bethany Warren and Res Smith — who placed runner-up in last weekend's state speech contest. The trio talked about the importance of theater to the board.
Then, Sjoberg gave the board a brief update on the renovation of the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center and the construction of the new vocational-agriculture building, followed by briefly talking about board member training by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) and sharing with the board the positive comments given the district's child nutrition program by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).
The board took no official action on any changes to the district policies, but three board members shared concerns. Hall said that he believes the current guidelines are too restrictive when it comes toward the ability to get a topic to get discussed. Adams believes there is too ambiguous wording, and McGehee shared his thoughts about how board members need to be "open" and available for being sought by people within the district when they have problems. It was strongly recommended that when action is taken, which could happen at the May meeting at 6 p.m. May 9, that at least two school board members would be needed to approve an item being placed on future agenda.
The board approved four contracts and agreements — two with Kiamichi Tech, one for mathematics/science course instruction and paying the district for it transporting its students to Kiamichi Tech. The other three contracts/agreements were with Compliance Resource for drug and alcohol testing for next school year, the Department of Rehabilitation Services for the next school year and the National Center for Disability Education and Training for this summer.
Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin gave her financial reports. She said the ending balance at the end of March and going into April in the general fund was $3,706,680, $1,046,292 in the building fund, $806,369 in the child nutrition fund, $511,614 in the bond fund, $730,230 in the sinking fund, $270,685 in the insurance recovery fund and $630,058 in the activity fund.
As for encumbrances, Martin said the general fund was $538,057, the cafeteria fund was $146,959 and the bond fund was $9,254.
The board also approved a change order of $2,950.20 to Cedar Ridge Construction, LLC for work on coating the meat lab at the soon-to-be new vocational/agriculture building.
