When new City of Poteau Street Commissioner Ronnie Burgess was hired by the Poteau City Council to replace the retiring Street Commissioner Jim Seale, one of the top things on his list was to get the portion of Broadway from Braum’s to near Carl Albert State College and Bud’s Country Junction repaved. If Poteauians are patient, come spring they might see Burgess’ plan become reality.
“As all of you know who live in Poteau, Broadway is not very good — as a matter of fact, it’s terrible,” Burgess said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Oct. 28 at Western Sizzlin. “I had a meeting with (Poteau Mayor) Scotty White, (Poteau City Councilman) Clay Bennett, Billy Ray Hoffman, Tim Wilson and all the guys with ODOT (Oklahoma Department of Transportation), who came down. We talked about it for a about a hour and a half. Hopefully, in March it will be all repaved. They’re going to go from where it starts concrete out there by Bud’s (Country Junction) and go just past Braum’s. That’s what I’ve been told.”