The State Capitol is shifting into high-gear this month as we count down the days until the new legislative session, which begins Feb. 7.
Our next deadline of next Thursday is the final day to introduce bills and joint resolutions. Members must formally file the legislation they plan to pursue in the upcoming session by this deadline.
I have a full slate of bills that I'm working on, and I've been meeting with constituents, stakeholders and state officials to draft language and further finalize bills. I will share more information about my bills in the coming weeks.
• • •
High school juniors and seniors have an exciting opportunity to page at the State Capitol during the upcoming session.
Every year, students from across the state take part in the House High School Page Program. Students participating in the program have the chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.
Pages accepted to the program are assigned for a week, arriving on Sunday and working Monday through Thursday afternoon, during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May.
The students meet members of the House and other elected officials, work in the House Chamber during daily session, take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber and experience behind-the-scenes tours of areas of the Capitol and other agencies.
Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students, and pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily. They are closely supervised at all times and are not permitted to leave the hotel or the Capitol except for program activities.
Interested juniors and seniors may visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application.
• • •
Before I end this column, I want to make my constituents, especially those traveling near Eufaula, aware of a dangerous road intersection.
The intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 9 has been under construction since November 2020, but in the last few weeks, the construction has switched to the northbound lanes. Unfortunately, the northbound on-ramp merges onto Highway 69 in a difficult spot, making it hard to see oncoming traffic and get up to speed in time.
Since construction switched to the northbound lanes, there have been at least three crashes at this intersection.
I've been communicating with Chris Wallace, an engineer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and at my request, he has reached out to the contractor about improving traffic flows. They have already added a stop sign for drivers merging onto the highway and are considering lowering the speed limit for both highways at that intersection until the project wraps up this summer.
Please be alert as you travel through this area. If possible, consider taking a different route.
• • •
As always, please reach out to my office with questions or concerns I may be able to assist with. You may contact me by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7375.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 15!
• • •
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.