LeFlore County Assessor Gaylon E. Freeman said that any new individuals/families who have recently moved need to call the County Assessor’s office at (918) 647-3652 to give them their new addresses so Freeman and his staff can have the proper addresses matched with the property owner.
Freeman said it is getting close to time for his office to get “ready to roll the (property/ad valorem) tax roll” to be given LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern. Freeman said it’s important that the new addresses for those who have newly moved match so the tax payment forms don’t come back after being mailed saying that resident(s) don’t live at that address anymore, which will save both the County Assessor’s office and the County Treasurer’s office issues.