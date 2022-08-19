JAY FALKNER
Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. The 2022-23 school year at CASC started Wednesday.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that there is no better time to get on board the CASC bandwagon than now.
"In my opinion, what makes Carl Albert (State College) so special is folks (civic organizations) sitting around tables, folks working in the local businesses and the folks working in all the outreach services we have in this community," Falkner said. "It was an honor to host the Coalition for Healthy Living meeting (Wednesday). The reason why Carl Albert is different than other institutions across the entire country at this point in time, not just statewide, is because we have such tremendous buy-in from the (local) folks. You can't talk about the college without the folks, everyone from our city leadership to our partnership with Kiamichi Tech and with Poteau Schools. There are such great connections here. We have deep collaborations. We have communication channels open across every piece of our entity. We're working with the public schools to try to get those kids ready to figure out which direction they're going to go. We have programs set up with Kiamichi Tech. We have more partnerships than we ever have had. It all just helps continue to give us the resources to continue to thrive. The thing that makes Carl Albert is all of you and everybody who supports this place. We not only keep moving on, but we're growing and continuing to thrive. That's because of the people who support us in this community. I'm so thankful for this community and all the opportunities we get to provide. It truly takes all of us to keep the trajectory of the next generation moving and driving forward."

Tags

Recommended for you