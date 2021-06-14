There are still no new changes to the number of current active COVID-19 cases or deaths due to either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The OSDH still reported 34 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County, which was the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.
The active cases are: Spiro — 9, Poteau — 8, Pocola — 3, Shady Point — 3, Talihina — 3, Arkoma — 2 and Bokoshe — 1, Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1 Wister — 1.
The deaths are still at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 453,888 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, which was the latest update Wednesday afternoon on the OSDH website.