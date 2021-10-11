The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no changes Monday afternoon to its last update on Wednesday regarding active COVID-19 cases and deaths stemming from the virus in LeFlore County.
According to the OSDH website, there are 168 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Those active cases are: Poteau — 41, Spiro — 22, Heavener — 19, Talihina — 16, Wister — 14, Arkoma — 12, Pocola — 12, Howe — 9, Cameron — 7, Panama — 7, Bokoshe — 5, Shady Point — 4.
There are still 76 deaths either stemming from COVID-19 itself or complications from the virus, according to the OSDH website Monday afternoon. Those deaths are Poteau with 24 deaths, Talihina 16, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Howe and Spiro each with three, Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Wister with two each and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 619,056 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.