No changes in active COVID cases, deaths in LeFlore County
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Friday morning there was no change in the number of active COVID cases or deaths from the virus directly or indirectly.
As of Friday morning, the OSDH reported there were still 140 active COVID cases.
Talihina leads the way with 46 active cases, followed by Poteau with 30, Spiro with 13, Pocola with 12, Wister with 11, Heavener with 10, Bokoshe with eight and Howe and Shady Point with five apiece.
Arkoma, Cameron, Fanshawe, Hodgen, Leflore, Muse, Panama and Whitesboro have no active COVID cases as of Friday morning.
The county deaths from the virus directly or indirectly remained at 89 as of Friday morning's OSDH update. Poteau leads the way with 31 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven, Panama with six and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
As far as the entire of state of Oklahoma is concerned, there have been 1,019,489 COVID cases reported, about an 2,800 increase from Wednesday's OSDH update.
The state had 1,161 new COVID cases reported on Thursday, but the number of active cases has dropped — going from 7,674 in Wednesday morning's OSDH update down to 6,385 on Friday morning.
Unfortunately, the state has seen the death total from COVID, either directly or indirectly, rise since Wednesday. On Wednesday, it stood at 14,448, but the number rose to 14,541 with 53 new deaths over reported in Friday's update.
