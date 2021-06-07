The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) shows no changes in either the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus than what was shown on the OSDH’s website as of Wednesday.
LeFlore County has 18 active COVID-19 cases. The active cases are: Spiro — 4, Poteau — 3, Bokoshe — 3, Talihina — 3, Cameron — 2, Heavener — 1, Howe — 1, Pocola — 1.
The deaths are still at 68 that have happened either due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 453,186 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update which was on Wednesday afternoon.