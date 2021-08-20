There was some semblance of good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday afternoon.
The OSDH website showed Friday afternoon there were no changes to the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County, which is 309, or number of deaths stemming from the virus (71).
As of Wednesday afternoon’s latest OSDH website update, of the 309 active COVID-19 cases, Poteau has 95 cases, Talihina with 39, Spiro with 32, Wister with 30, Heavener with 29, Pocola with 21, Cameron with 19, Shady Point with 15, Howe with 13, Bokoshe with nine, Panama with five and Arkoma with two.
As for the 71 deaths, Poteau has 23, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 515,801 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s latest update Wednesday afternoon.