There was no changes reported on the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus in LeFlore County as of Friday afternoon.
The OSDH still reported 359 active COVID-19 cases in the county. They are Poteau with 94, Spiro with 48, Heavener with 45, Talihina with 39, Howe 22, Pocola and Wister with 21 each, Cameron with 16, Shady Point with 15, Bokoshe 13, Panama with 12 and Arkoma with nine.
The OSDH still reports 71 deaths in the county from either COVID-19 itself or complications from the virus. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 530,594 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s latest update Wednesday afternoon.