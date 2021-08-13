After Wednesday’s shocking news by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) that LeFlore County saw active COVID-19 cases spike from 156 to 263 and the 71st death was reported, the OSDH reported no changes to either statistic as of Friday afternoon.
The OSDH still is reporting the 263 active COVID-19 cases are: Poteau — 60, Talihina — 40, Spiro — 32, Wister — 31, Pocola — 23, Heavener — 18, Cameron — 18, Bokoshe — 12, Shady Point — 11, Panama — 7, Howe — 6, Arkoma — 5.
Among the 71 deaths recorded, Poteau has 23 of them, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 500,311 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon.