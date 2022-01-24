The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported that LeFlore County saw no changes in either the number of active COVID cases or deaths stemming directly or indirectly from the virus on Monday morning.
Poteau still has the highest active cases in the county with 240, followed by Heavener with 104, Spiro with 91, Pocola with 78, Wister with 61, Bokoshe and Shady Point each with 45, Talihina with 43, Howe with 39, Cameron with 32, Arkoma with 17, Panama with 15 and Hodgen with 10.
Poteau also still has the most deaths reported, either due to the virus itself or complications from it, with 30, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
On the state level, Sunday saw 12,471 new COVID cases reported, making the state total stand at 914,063 as of Monday morning.
As of Monday, there were 129,047 active cases in Oklaoma, which there have been 9,837 new cases reported since Friday morning.
The death total in the state now stands at 13,063, meaning 95 more deaths, either due directly to COVID or indirectly from the virus, have been reported since Friday morning.