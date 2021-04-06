Some misinformation was presented at Monday night's Poteau City Council meeting.
There will not be a LeFlore County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The LCHD will administer COVID-19 vaccines during office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
There will be COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse, for which scheduling appointments is done by going through the portal at www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For additional information, call LCHD at (918) 647-8601.