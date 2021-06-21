There are no new active COVID-19 cases nor any deaths stemming directly from the virus or complications from COVID-19 in LeFlore County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
According to the OSDH website Monday afternoon, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county and deaths are the same as the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday.
The OSDH’s website still shows there are 15 active COVID-19 cases in the county. The active cases as of Wednesday were: Spiro — 4, Poteau — 3, Heavener — 2, Pocola — 2, Arkoma — 1, Cameron — 1, Howe — 1, Wister — 1.
The deaths that stemmed directly from the virus or due to complications from COVID-19 are still at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 454,884 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon.