There are no new changes in the amount of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus or complications of it in LeFlore County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
On Monday afternoon, the OSDH’s website still showed LeFlore County with 22 active COVID-19 cases, with those being: Poteau — 12, Spiro — 3, Bokoshe — 2, Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1, Howe — 1, Panama — 1, Talihina — 1.
LeFlore County’s death toll from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 68, according to OSDH. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 459,205 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the latest OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.