The old adage says, “No news is good news.” As far as the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) showed Monday afternoon on its website, there are no changes in the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and deaths either stemming from the virus or from complications from COVID-19 in LeFlore County.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county still was at 144, with those being: Poteau — 42, Spiro — 20, Talihina — 18, Bokoshe — 7, Heavener — 5, Panama — 5, Cameron — 4, Howe — 4, Wister — 4, Arkoma — 3, Shady Point — 3.
The county still has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 466,733 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.