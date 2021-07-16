The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not have any new updated information on its website Friday afternoon, thus showing no changes to the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 in LeFlore County.
There still is reported 44 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. Those active cases are Poteau — 12, Spiro — 5, Talihina — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Howe — 4, Cameron — 3, Wister — 3, Arkoma — 2, Heavener — 2, Panama — 2, Shady Point — 2, Pocola — 1.
The OSDH website reports that the county still has 68 deaths, which was the number reported in Wednesday's latest update. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 461,893 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, which was the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.