The Oklahoma State Department of Health did not show any new information on its website than what was posted Wednesday.
The latest deaths were the 15 confirmed in the OSDH’s website update on Wednesday.
The number of active cases in LeFlore County stands at 87 as of Wednesday, with the active cases being: Poteau — 21, Pocola — 11, Spiro — 9, Wister — 9, Heavener — 8, Cameron — 6, Talihina — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Panama — 4, Shady Point — 4, Arkoma — 3, Howe — 3.
So far, there have been 65 deaths in LeFlore County due to either from the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are Poteau with 20, Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Bokoshe and Pocola with three each, Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister each with two and Arkoma with one. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
There have been 428,811 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon update.