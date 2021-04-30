The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website had no new COVID-19 cases or deaths from the virus or its complications to report as of Friday afternoon. The last new cases were a pair of them reported Wednesday, two apiece in Shady Point and Wister.
The number of active cases as of Wednesday afternoon was at 87. The active cases were: Poteau — 20, Pocola — 11, Wister — 11, Spiro — 9, Heavener — 8, Shady Point — 6, Talihina — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Cameron — 4, Panama — 4, Howe — 3, Arkoma — 2.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 430,095 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, which was the last update according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon website update.