The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no changes in the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus on its website Friday afternoon.
The OSDH still showed LeFlore County with 22 active COVID-19 cases, with those being: Poteau — 12, Spiro — 3, Bokoshe — 2 and Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1, Howe— 1, Panama — 1, Talihina — 1.
The OSDH website also shows that LeFlore County’s death toll from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 68. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 459,205 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the latest OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.