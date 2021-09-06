At least it would appear from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) that Labor Day Weekend was a quiet one as far as the COVID-19 pandemic was concerned.
As of Labor Day afternoon, the OSDH website did not report any new COVID-19 active cases in LeFlore County nor any deaths stemming from the virus.
The OSDH still reports there are 373 active COVID-19 cases in county. The active cases are: Poteau — 87, Spiro — 54, Heavener — 48, Talihina — 44, Shady Point — 21, Wister — 20, Cameron — 19, Howe — 18, Pocola — 18, Arkoma — 16, Panama — 15, Bokoshe — 12, Fanshawe — 1.
The OSDH website still reported the number of deaths in the county from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 are at 71. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 550,239 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.