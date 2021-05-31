Because of the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had no new information regarding either new COVID-19 cases or new deaths on Monday afternoon.
The OSDH’s website still reported there were nine active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. Those cases were Spiro — 4, Bokoshe — 2, Poteau — 1, Howe — 1, Pocola — 1.
The deaths are still at 68 that have happened either due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 452,288 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.