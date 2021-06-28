LeFlore County has seen no changes in its total of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
On Monday afternoon, the OSDH website showed there were still 22 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Pocola has seven active cases, Spiro with six, Poteau with three, Bokoshe and Wister with two each and Arkoma and Cameron with one apiece.
The death toll stemming from either the virus directly or from complications from COVID-19 still is at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 455,986 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon.