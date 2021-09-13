According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website on Monday night, there is nothing new on either active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus.
The OSDH still reports 390 active COVID-19 case in LeFlore County. Those case are: Poteau — 99, Spiro — 53, Talihina — 46, Heavener — 40, Pocola — 31, Wister — 26, Cameron — 25, Panama — 19, Bokoshe — 16, Howe — 16, Shady Point — 11, Arkoma — 6, Fanshawe — 2.
There are still 73 deaths in LeFlore County from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 568,874 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update — which was the last update OSDH had.