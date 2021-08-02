There were no new updates on the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website on new active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming directly from the virus or complications from COVID-19.
According to the latest OSDH website update which came Wednesday afternoon, LeFlore County still has 168 active COVID-19 cases. The active cases as of Wednesday afternoon were: Poteau — 48, Spiro — 24, Talihina — 22, Pocola — 18, Bokoshe — 11, Wister — 11, Heavener — 8, Shady Point — 8, Panama — 7, Arkoma — 5, Cameron — 4, Howe — 4.
The OSDH still reports the county has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 474,845 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update, which happened Wednesday afternoon.