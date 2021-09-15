The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) finally had some good news for LeFlore County on its website Wednesday afternoon.
After last week’s website update showed LeFlore County had 390 active cases, Wednesday’s update showed the number of active cases dropped to 306.
Of the 13 towns in LeFlore County that reported active COVID-19 cases last week, 10 of them saw a drop in their number of active cases Wednesday afternoon.
Poteau dropped from 99 last week to 77 this week, while Cameron went from 25 active cases last week to six this week. Heavener went from 40 active cases last week to 28 on Wednesday, while Spiro dropped from 53 last week to 40 this week.
Pocola went from 31 active cases to 22 on Wednesday, Wister dropped from 26 last week to 20, Panama dropped from 19 to 14, Shady Point went from 11 to seven, Bokoshe dropped from 16 last week to 13 this week and Fanshawe went from two to one.
However, three county towns saw yet another spike in the number of active cases. Talihina went from 46 last week to 54 on Wednesday, while both Arkoma (six to seven) and Howe (16 to 17) each saw one new active case reported.
Another bit of good news from the OSDH is there were no new deaths reported from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 as the website still reported 73 deaths. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 584,692 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.