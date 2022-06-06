breaking
OK Free Wheels making Tuesday stop in Poteau; Wednesday's breakfast open to the public from 7-9 a.m. at LeFlore County Museum
The City of Poteau will be welcoming close to 400 bicyclists on Tuesday as the OK Free Wheels group will be using Poteau as a stopping place for its trip that will begin at the start of next week in Idabel and end up at Galena, Kan.
"The OK Free Wheels is a group that does amazing adventures each year," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. "In 2015, we were chosen (as a stop). At that time, we (Poteau Chamber of Commerce) had just moved to the Reynolds Center. We hosted them here. They have now chosen us (Poteau) to be on their route again. We're very fortunate this time they will spend all (Tuesday) night. They will arrive starting around 9 a.m. (Tuesday). They will have a breakfast (Wednesday morning) at the (LeFlore County) Museum."
Wages said that the general public also can partake in Wednesday morning's breakfast for a cost of $8 per person from 7-9 a.m. — after the bicyclists have departed for their Galena destination.
Wages said this opportunity will give Poteau a chance to show its hospitality.
"We ask that people who have signs and billboards to put 'Welcome OK Free Wheels 2022,' she said. "We want Poteau to roll out the hospitality. We basically just want the city to roll out the red carpet. We will be selling 'Wheel on in to Poteau' T-shirts online to commemorate this event. We're excited."
Wages said the bicyclists are from all everywhere — even from outside the borders.
"They come from all over the world. Right now (as of Thursday night), there's 350 (bikers) that are registered. There from all over. The biggest population of them of those registered are from Canada. They love our demographics and the view when they come in and leave Poteau. We're ready for them."
OK Free Wheels making Tuesday stop in Poteau; Wednesday's breakfast open to the public from 7-9 a.m. at LeFlore County Museum
