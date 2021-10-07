An Oklahoma City area doctor apparently died in a hunting accident Saturday on Poteau Mountain.
According to the statement from LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Deputy Bradley Warren, the LC Sheriff's Department received a call of a hunting accident on Poteau Mountain.
Warren's report said when Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, they found Mohammad Faisal Khanh on the ground close to his tree stand and was deceased.
According to Warren's report, Khan was bowhunting and appeared to have a wound to one of his legs, which was apparently to have been caused by one of his arrows.
Warren's report said the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation was called, and both the ODWC and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department are working the investigation — which was still ongoing as of press time. He also said it was Khan's hunting partner who found him, but Warren did not have the hunting partner's name.
Warren said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office had staff fly down to get Khan's body and take it back to Tulsa for an autopsy. Warren said the ME's report was still being filed as of press time.