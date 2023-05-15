breaking
Oklahoma Broadband Tour coming to Poteau on Tuesday morning
The Oklahoma Broadband Office's statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Poteau for a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, and state officials are asking you to take part.
The "Let's Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour" is passing through 17 cities and towns to gather public input for a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The tour began on May 8 and will continue through June 23 with meetings in all four corners and points in-between of Oklahoma.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 2023 baseball end-of-season records for LeFlore County area teams
- Oklahoma Broadband Tour coming to Poteau on Tuesday morning
- Getting the chance to greet Lucas, Mullin
- The world of females
- Local church to have big event Saturday
- National Letter Carriers Association's food drive happening Saturday
- Howe Cemetery Clean-Up Day set for Saturday
- Spiro baseball shuts down OCS for first state tourney win in 10 years
Popular Content
Articles
- Eleven from area make slow-pitch All-State
- Track and field: Poteau girls 4x100 relay, Wister's Ollar win gold at state
- Spiro baseball shuts down OCS for first state tourney win in 10 years
- Baseball state tournament matchups for Wister, Spiro
- Wister Schools bond proposition fails to get 60 percent passage; Keota's PSO proposal passes unanimously
- Poteau Mayor selected to become OML VP
- Local individual can predict tornadoes faster than NWS thanks to his new creation
- Poteau High School commencement set for May 19
- Poteau man arrested in shooting incident Friday morning
- Eight from area make Native All-State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.