The Oklahoma Broadband Office's statewide broadband listening tour is coming to Poteau for a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, and state officials are asking you to take part.
The "Let's Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour" is passing through 17 cities and towns to gather public input for a five-year plan to connect the entire state to high-speed internet. The tour began on May 8 and will continue through June 23 with meetings in all four corners and points in-between of Oklahoma.

