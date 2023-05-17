OKLAHOMA BROADBAND TOUR STOP
Spiro chiropractor Brett Guthrie, left, and Spiro pharmacist Bradley Dedmon speak to those who were in attendance for Tuesday morning’s Oklahoma Broadband Tour stop at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The Oklahoma Broadband Tour made one of its 17 stops in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The main purpose of the meeting was to show the need to get broadband made available to everyone as well as show those who do need it and why.

