The Oklahoma Broadband Tour made one of its 17 stops in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The main purpose of the meeting was to show the need to get broadband made available to everyone as well as show those who do need it and why.
Oklahoma Broadband Office Director of Broadband Strategy Edyn Rolls told those in attendance of two major programs that are available to help people get access to broadband.
The first program is Oklahoma Broadband’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
“The BEAD Program is actually putting the infrastructure and broadband in the ground,” Rolls said. “We’ll receive anywhere from $750 million to $1.2 billion. We’re anticipating those allocations will be announced by NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) on June 30. With this particular program, it prioritizes the unserved and underserved. The requirement for this speed of this particular program is 100/20 mbs (megabits per second) — but it’s the desire to have that scalable to 100/100. For like schools and libraries, the requirement is one gigabyte. We are currently in the process of developing our five-year plan. We’re getting out to communities around the state to hear thoughts and comments for broad banding your community.”
The second program is the Digital Equity Act (DEA) Program.
“It’s actually teaching people and giving them the skills, tools, resources and affordability component and actually teach them how to use a device and to use the infrastructure we put into the ground,” Rolls said. “It provides funding for free grant programs working on skills and technology. We are currently in the process of developing our Digital Equity Plan, and that’s due Nov. 30. We want to know what your community needs in order to be able to use the broadband that we’re putting in the ground.”
Rolls said there is a statewide map in the works that will be releases sometime this summer by Oklahoma Broadband will be more comprehensible, targeting and understanding what the broadband spectrum is like in the state. She also said it will be used to see where grants are going as well as allowing people to see what all service(s) is coming to their area.
Rolls also said that there are about 830,000 Oklahomans with either slow or inefficient Internet.
Two Spiro individuals — chiropractor Brett Guthrie and pharmacist Bradley Dedmon — each spoke about the importance of broadband for not just their business tasks but personal ones as well.
Oklahoma Broadband District 9 Director Jim Meek told the crowd that Oklahoma Broadband is seeking grants to get fiber optical lines because those are the most reliable. He also said that there are certain discounts available for households should they quality — one for $30 for regular households and one for $75 for households on Tribal land.
“For rural Oklahoma to survive, we have to get on the (broadband) wagon,” Meek said. “We want to make rural people feel comfortable and safe (from things like scams).”
For additional information, call Meek at (918) 759-8872 or Rolls at (405) 269-4052 or Oklahoma Broadband Tribal and Programs Outreach Manager M.J. Barton at (405) 408-9890.
Two key websites to visit are www.afforableconnectivity.gov for affordable connectivity programs and www.oklahoma.gov/broadband/office/about.html regarding Oklahoma Broadband Office updates.